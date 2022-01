Fargo Force get back to winning ways vs Des Moines

Force take down the Buccaneers 4-1 in series opener

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- A battle of the sixth and seventh seeds in the USHL Western Conference, it was a physical contest and Scheels Arena was rocking.

The Force jumped ahead 2-0 in the first period and never looked back. They took the win in a dominating fashion 4- 1.

Tomorrow the puck is set to dropĀ at 6:05 for game two of the series.