ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dies

UPDATE – The Office of North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem announces he died unexpectedly Friday.

“We know Wayne was a widely respected and well-known public figure, but we ask that his family be allowed time to grieve in private,” the office said in a statement.

Stenehjem also served in the North Dakota Legislature for 24 years. He was in the House for four years and in the Senate for 20 years. He was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1995 to 2000.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home for public and private services.

“Like so many North Dakotans who treasured his friendship and admired him for his more than four decades of exceptional service to our state, we are absolutely devastated by the passing of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,” North Dakota Governor Burgum said. “Wayne embodied public service, both as a dedicated legislator and the longest-serving attorney general in our state’s 133-year history. As the top law enforcement officer in North Dakota for over two decades, Attorney General Stenehjem always put the safety and well-being of our citizens first. North Dakota is a safer place because of his unwavering commitment to law and order, his loyalty to his team members and his utmost respect for our men and women in uniform. State and local governments also are more transparent thanks to his strong enforcement of North Dakota’s sunshine laws.”

“Kris and I are saddened to hear of the passing of North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. I considered him a close friend and trusted colleague. Wayne was a true patriot, dedicating his life to public service and our great state. He always fought for what was right. My thoughts and prayers are with Beth and his family. Wayne will be sorely missed by all,” North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer said.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KCND) – North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck Friday morning for what his brother has described as an inflamed ulcer.

An ambulance was called to Stenehjem’s residence shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Stenehjem’s brother, Allan Stenehjem, said paramedics performed CPR, then took him to the emergency room at Sanford.

The 68-year-old Stenehjem is the longest-serving attorney general in state history.

Stenehjem had announced back in December he would not seek another four year term.