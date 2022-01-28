North Dakota Women’s Basketball On Pace For Best Season Best Season in Years

The Fighting Hawks are Currently Third in the Summit League Standings

GRAND FORKS N.D. —

“When you do get some wins your more excited for everyday, more excited for every practice. You have something to look forward to, something to look forward to like what you’re working towards is paying off,” said junior guard, Kacie Borowitcz.

After only averaging only 5.9 points per game Kasie Borowitz has elevated her game, averaging 18.1 points per game to lead the Summit League.

“I don’t want to discredit last year’s team, you know, they fought, they battled, they just couldn’t quite pull out the wins when it came down to the last two minutes of games but I definitely think there’s a lot more confidence,” said head coach, Mallory Bernhard.

The 2020-21 season was riddled with injuries, Covid cancellations, and an unpredictable and inconsistent schedule. After a 2-19 season it was time for a change; assistant coach and former player Mallory Bernhard was promoted to head coach.

“At the end of the day we’re just worried about getting better, we wanna get ourselves to Sioux Falls, we wanna give ourselves a chance down there and that’s been the same message when we’re 0-3 as it is when we’re 12-8,” said Bernhard.

After falling Thursday night at home to South Dakota state North Dakota saw that they still have a long way to go to climb to the top of the summit.

Sitting at 3rd place however and featuring the league leader in points per game as well as other dangerous options like Olivia Lane who ads 11 and half a night and Claire Orth contributing 11.. The rest of the conference has been put on notice. This isn’t the same old North Dakota team…

“We’re at the halfway point there’s so much season left. No ones guaranteed anything at this point. So we’re definitely not looking at the standings saying congrats we got six wins we’re done. We still have a long ways to go before seeds are made and teams are booking hotels and making trips down to Sioux Falls,” said Bernhard.