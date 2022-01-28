Play of the Week Nominees: January 28

Moorhead, Fargo South Battle for HS POTW

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week are from the basketball court.

First up, Moorhead and Davies. The Spuds Dylan Zimmerman with the handles and float game in the lane.

But is it better than Fargo South and Shanley? Bruins Adie Wagner with the off balance lay-in on the drive.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.