Davies Girls Hockey Continuing Success in New Season Off State Championship

Eagles sit at 17-1; number one team in the state

FARGO, N.D — Davies girls hockey is picking up right were they left after winning the program’s first state title last year. The eagles remain the best team in North Dakota with a 17-1 record and own an 11 point lead over Fargo North-South.

Soaring through a 15-game win streak stems from the confidence built coming in to the year mixed with scoring at a high rate. Forwards Morgan Sauvageau and Taylor Severson have combined for 35 goals and 72 points good for second and fourth best in the state.

In six of their 17 games, the offense has produced eight or more tallies putting them on the right skates to repeat.

“The amount of returners we have, we didn’t have to spend a lot of time developing or building our game from the ground up,” head coach Josh Issertell said. “A lot of our systems and our style of play was already prebuilt in and so it was easy for any newcomers to get up to speed.”

“Our team is very much the same this year as it was last year minus those seniors so I think we’ve just taken our goals from last season and just moved them into this season,” Sauvageau said. “Knowing what we felt like at the end of last year has been able to helps us accomplish most of our goals we had coming in.”

“The fact we have an older group strengthens our bond and keeps us on the same track with the same goals,” Severson. “It just motivates us to get the same outcome as last year.”

Eagles have five games left in the regular season with the next coming against West Fargo United Tuesday on the road.