Dustin Elliott announces campaign for Fargo mayor

Courtesy: Dustin For Mayor of Fargo Facebook page

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A fourth candidate is in the race for Fargo mayor.

Dustin Elliott says he works in the loan department of a Fargo bank. The 35-year-old is a political newcomer.

He says he believes there should be more transparency of the investigation into the police department.

“I think there needs to be more open discussion and real transparency so people know and trust the police officers that are out there that are meant to be protecting the citizens of the city,” Elliott said. “If the citizens are fearful of the police here in town, I think there needs to be an open dialogue between the people that see problems and the people that have power to change and address those problems.”

The city commission recently voted to investigate the performance of Chief Dave Zibolski and the department in general following the retirements and resignations of more than two dozen officers and civilian employees since Zibolski took over in the fall of 2020.

Elliott says he thinks Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has done a fantastic job, but may not be approachable to some people due to his status as a doctor.

“That can be intimidating to someone who isn’t a doctor,” Elliott said. “They’re going to think, ‘I might be able to go talk to this leader,’ but because he is so smart, they might feel that their needs are not going to be relatable to someone in a doctor position.”

Elliott believes some in Fargo need someone who can hear them.

“There’s a solid part of our community that doesn’t get heard,” Elliott said. “Ideally, I’d like to hear from the community on problems out there that I personally don’t know of. I want to be able to bridge the gap between the people that have power and the people that don’t have power or a voice because without someone who’s listening, the people that want to be heard are going to be silenced.”

Republican State Rep. Shannon Roers-Jones, City Commissioner Arlette Preston and community activist Hukun Dabar are also running for mayor.

Mahoney says he will announce his campaign on Tuesday.