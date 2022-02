H.S. Basketball Roundup: Central Cass Tops Northern Cass in Region One Match-Up

Squirrels beat the Jaguars, 68-57

HUNTER, N.D — Central Cass boys basketball traveled to Northern Cass Monday night for a Class B, Region One showdown.

The Squirrels came out with the 11-point win over the Jaguars.

The Squirrels still have only one loss in region play.