Nonprofit Tech4Kids donates 10 laptops to Kondial Kel International

They're helping to level the playing field for kids in low income homes suffering during remote learning.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Nonprofit Tech4Kids donates 10 laptops courtesy of Stoneridge software and RDO equipment to help level the playing field for kids in low income homes suffering during remote learning.

“This is so important having this technology computers you know towards our program here, for Kondial Kel international it’s not only empowering our youth, it’s also actually empowering our girls to learn about technology. A lot of girls are so left behind from the technology world, because they feel like women or girls they’re not fit for technology, that they’re not fit to be engineers,” Kondial Kel International Executive Director Nyamal Dei said.

Kondial Kel International empowers girls and young boys grades K to 12 through learning, serving the community to build local connections, and globally so the kids don’t forget their roots.

TecH4Kids has given 175 laptops in just under two years since their creation to other local non profits as well.

“Tech for kids is just a wonderful organization that helps our community and children in need that need these laptops for technology,” Amy Longtin with Tech4Kids said.

Technology is a key component in advancing learning, they feel that these laptops will help close the learning gap, and build confidence within these kids.

“We’re still in this pandemic, and we still have this remote learning I do not see it going away. So it’s very important that we continue to provide this technology to kids in need,” Longtin said.

“They will feel like they can accomplish anything you know that they put their minds into, because it’s all about mindset. If we show our girls or our young boys or just youth’s in general, it’s not only enhancing them, in a way that they see the world different,” Dei said.