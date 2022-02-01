Davies Boys Hockey Motivated By Last Season’s Early Postseason Exit

Eagles sit in second in the east region; have best record in the state

FARGO, N.D — Davies boys hockey is off to their best start in year three under head coach Nate Metcalf owning the best record in north Dakota at 16-2. It has them just four points behind Grand Forks Red River for first in the east region.

The eagles are lead by forward Barron Stibbe and Cam Bullinger who have combined for 33 goals and 63 points. Both numbers are good for top 10 in the state.

Its a team who has been motivated by last year’s early exit in the EDC Tournament after being a top four seed and missing out on the state tournament.

It carried them into a new season.

“Its been on everybody’s minds. We all agreed upon it last year that this year were coming with a different level of intensity, Stibbe said. “Its been burning in all the returners minds. I’m just putting the puck in the net. My line mates are making it pretty easy for me but I’m just using my speed. Trying to create plays and been able to finish off a couple.”

“I think we’re all competitors. Each and every game whether its a close one or not, we all want to win at the end of the day,” Bullinger said. The compete levels in practice. Trent is a really good goalie so us competing against him everyday just makes us play better under pressure.”

“The senior class I have are just filled with great competitors,” Metcalf said. “They came in three years ago with me and watching them grow from day one to today they’ve become really good hockey players. Confident and trending in the right direction.”

Davies closes the regular season against Red River which could determine the number seed in the postseason.