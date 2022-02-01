Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney launches reelection bid

Mayor hosts conference at Carlson Library

Mayor Tim Mahoney

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – As expected, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is officially running for another term.

Mahoney says he wants a better structure for students who want to learn trades and give job opportunities not far from where they grew up. According to Mahoney around 70 to 80 percent of students who go to college in the community find a job within it, he wants to raise it closer to 90 percent. He also stresses value to mental health for police officers who are struggling. The longtime surgeon has been overseeing the city under a part-time role, but plans to change that soon.

“I’m planning on retiring from my surgical practice in June. I have to win the election first. Surgery has always got me humble because what happens with surgery you get normal people with normal problems. It’s one area where it’s very human and very down to earth,” Mahoney said.

He also stresses the value of focusing on the mental health of police officers.

“A lot of things that police officers see now are really hard on them psychically and we’ve had options available for them but I think we’re gonna push it more aggressively now because we’ve learned some things some officers in exit interviews were bothered by events that happened 5, 10, 15 years ago and had never processed it,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney ran unopposed in 2018 and recently received approval from a Cass County court to run for mayor this year.

“It’ll be an interesting race, I’m looking forward to it and I finally get to talk because when I was unopposed they say ‘hey there’s Tim’ but I get to speak about many of the issues and it’s a good time to do that,” says Mahoney.

Mahoney’s opponents include City Commissioner Arlette Preston, State Representative Shannon Roers Jones, nonprofit organizer Hukun Dabar and political newcomer Dustin Elliott.

The election is on June 14th.