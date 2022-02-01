Live updates: Police respond to reported school shooting in Twin Cities area

RICHFIELD, Minn. – Police are at the scene of a suburban Minneapolis school following unconfirmed reports of a shooting nearby. There is a heavy police presence at South Education Center in Richfield, a southern suburb of Minneapolis.

South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school, with students as young as pre-kindergarten.

Governor Tim Walz tweeted that he is being briefed about the situation.