Reporters appeal access ruling in civil rights trial over Floyd death

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A coalition of news media organizations has asked a federal appeals court to intervene to ensure public access to the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

The news organizations petitioned the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to quash two orders from Judge Paul Magnuson that they say violated the First Amendment by closing a Jan. 21 proceeding and sealing the corresponding transcript.

Leita Walker an attorney for the media coalition, told the appeals court that ensuring the trial is fully open to the press and public is imperative.