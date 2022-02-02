Becker County asked to approve resolution to oppose cutting trees along scenic byway

Highway 34. Becker County, Minn.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – The Becker County Commission is being asked to help stop the proposed cutting of trees along the Lakes Country Scenic Byway.

MnDOT plans to clear portions of trees for a resurfacing project along Highway 34 from Becker County Road 29 to west of Osage.

Trees will be removed 65 feet from both sides of the center of Highway 34 in what’s called a “clear zone” for out-of-control vehicles to stop. Logging will also be done on portions of the road to allow better snow and ice melt.

“The resolution will go with letters of support to legislators, the transportation commissioner and so forth that have a little more leverage,” according to Cleone Stewart, Director at Detroit Lakes Tourism Bureau and Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“A lot of byways you don’t see these mature majestic pines that they just want to cut down. You can’t replace them.”

Area residents, conservation and tourism groups say the project would significantly alter the character of one of the most scenic drives in Minnesota.

Commissioners plan to review the proposed resolution at their next Commission meeting.