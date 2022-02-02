Shooting reported in Halstad, Minnesota

HALSTAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Several law enforcement authorities are responding to a report of a shooting in Norman County.

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in Halstad.

A CodeRed shelter in place order has been sent out to people living in Halstad and it went out around 5:15.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among those responding to the incident, along with the Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says state troopers have also been alerted.

Halstad Living Center and Heritage House has locked down.

“Due to a current dangerous situation in the City of Halstad, we are taking utmost precaution and HLC is currently in lockdown measures for resident and staff safety. We will update you when the lockdown has been lifted. Thank you for your understanding!” the nursing home said on Facebook.

This is a developing story. KVRR will bring you more information when it becomes available.