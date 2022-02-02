MSUM Football Welcomes Local Flavor to 2022 Recruiting Class

18 of the 45 signees from the viewing area

MOORHEAD, Minn — Minnesota State-Moorhead Football announcing their whole 45 player class. 18 are names you may know from the area. Three from Sheyenne two from Grafton and three from Jamestown.

The big names are quarterback Grant Warkenthien and defensive back Tate Gustafson, who are both coming off a state championship with the Mustangs.

Head coach Steve Laqua says this group of players embodies a certain trait he always looks for.

“A chip on their shoulder. A grittiness about them,” Laqua says. “A quiet confidence but a definite desire to accomplish something. You want that hunger out of a collective group. I just feel like these guys have. These guys in the local area represented themselves well. We’ve played good football and were excited this is a place that want to be and be a part of and play football at higher levels.”

Spring practice starts — in a little over a month and then kick-off the season September 1st against Winona State.