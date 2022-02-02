Olympic curler & MN native John Shuster to carry U.S. flag at opening ceremony

U.S. Curling Team skip John Shuster has been elected as Team USA’s male flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

This is the first time in Olympic history that a curler will carry the American flag at the ceremony.

BREAKING: Our skip @Shoostie2010 has received the highest honor in sport, being elected as @TeamUSA male 🇺🇸 flag bearer at the 2022 Winter Olympics! 🥌 (📸 Bob Weder/USCA) #Beijing2022 #USA #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/gd2Cb5YFjS — Team Shuster (@TeamShuster) February 2, 2022

Shuster will be joined by elected female flag bearer bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor.

The men’s curling team will begin their competition February 9th against the Russian Olympic Committee team.

Shuster and the Team USA men’s curling team won gold in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. He also got a bronze medal in the 2006 Turin games. Shuster’s team qualified for the 2014 Sochi Olympics by winning gold at the 2013 U.S. Olympic Trials at Scheels Arena in Fargo.