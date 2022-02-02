Parents of student from Minnesota sue fraternity over hazing

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The parents of a University of Missouri student from Minnesota are suing a fraternity after their son suffered serious brain injuries during a pledge party.

Authorities say Daniel Santulli’s blood alcohol content was more than six times the legal limit for driving on Oct. 20 when he was found unresponsive in a car parked at University Hospital.

The parents’ lawsuit says Santulli, who is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, remains unresponsive with a significant brain injury. It claims that pledges at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity were expected to drink an entire bottle of alcohol as part of a fraternity tradition.

Ron Caudill, the fraternity’s national executive director, said in a statement that the fraternity is reviewing the lawsuit.