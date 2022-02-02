Reports: Vikings Targeting Rams O.C. O’Connell For Head Coach After Harbaugh Says No

Deal can not be finalized until after Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach position and indicated after the meeting he will not take the job.

In a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal was close to done before Harbaugh reversed course.

New Vikings general manger Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had a relationship with Harbaugh as one of his top scouts when both were with the 49ers.

The Vikes are now expected to target Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to fill the void, however no contract can be discussed until after the super bowl.

Other finalists were Rams D.C. Raheem Morris and Giants D.C. Patrick Graham.