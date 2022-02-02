Trial of 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing recessed after one tests positive for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights was abruptly recessed on Wednesday after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge Paul Magnuson says the court is in recess until Monday. The officer who tested positive wasn’t named by the court.

Federal prosecutors say Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao deprived Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and gasping for air.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene.