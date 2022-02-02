UND Hockey Building Off First Wins Of 2022

Completed sweep of No. 6 St. Cloud State last weekend

GRAND FORKS, N.D — After only netting five goals through the first four games after the calendar flipped to January, icy North Dakota hockey caught fire Friday night lighting the lamp seven times.

“After not scoring a whole bunch of goals the last two weekends and having a few but a bunch of different players contributing on Friday was a big deal for us.

Saturday was a different game entirely as the team fell in a 3-1 hole in the first period but there was no backing down.

“It says a lot about our group even though we were down 3-1 and be resilient getting the win.”

“We had a lot of resolve in our game and knowing if you stay with the process and do what you do constantly there is a good chance at winning games plus knowing we have a stretch run of 10 straight games. It’s a situation where our guys feel confident right now and want to keep playing at that level.

Some lines will be shaken up this weekend without sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson who is playing for Team USA in the Olympics. The team’s leader in assists will likely be out two weeks.

“Building chemistry with the four others on that unit with the new player out there, I don’t think it’ll be a huge deal. Our guys know all the concepts and the looks and the protocol that we go through on a week to week basis.

After taking care of business against the Huskies. The number 12 Fighting Hawks will get ready to host number 18 Omaha.

“They play like us. Hard and physical. It’s a tight checking game so emotions get high in those games especially the more we play them. Were looking for a pretty intense weekend here.”

It’ll be the first match-up with the mavericks this season.