H.S. Boys Basketball Roundup: Enderlin, Moorhead Win

Moorhead knocks off DGF on the road while Enderlin takes down Oak Grove at home

FARGO, N.D – Despite trailing at the half, Moorhead boys basketball comes back in the second to take down DGF in a crosstown showdown, 74-65.

Enderlin stays perfect in region play with a win at home against Oak Grove, 89-61.