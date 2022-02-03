ISIS leader killed during U.S. raid in Syria

(Fox News)

ATMEH, Syria – President Biden says the leader of the Islamic State group has been killed in Syria during an operation by an elite U.S. military force.

A U.S. official says that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, exploded a bomb that killed himself and members of his family during the overnight raid in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

He had taken over as head of the militant group on Oct. 31, 2019, just days after leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. raid in the same area.

The operation came as ISIS has been trying for a resurgence, with a series of attacks in the region, including a 10-day assault late last month to seize a prison.