Hundreds gather to remember Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Mourners gathered Thursday for the funeral for North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Stenehjem was a former legislator and the state’s longest-serving attorney general. He died last week at age 68. No cause of death has been made public.

Hundreds also attended a memorial Wednesday at the North Dakota State Capitol.

Stenehjem spent 24 years in the Legislature before being elected attorney general in 2000, then winning five more times.

He announced last month that he would not seek another term.