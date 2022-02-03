Pilot of small plane that crashed in Minnesota dies

HUTCHINSON, Minn. – One of two people injured in a small plane crash in McLeod County earlier this week has died.

Authorities say Richard Jolkovsky died from injuries caused by a single-engine plane crash south of Hutchinson. The 61-year-old Avon man was piloting the plane.

A 24-year-old passenger remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The plane had taken off from Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.