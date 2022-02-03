Sheyenne Boys Basketball Using Defense To Be Atop EDC Standings

Mustangs have number one defense in the EDC

WEST FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne boys basketball hasn’t taken an L since December 14th against West Fargo. Because of it their record sits at 11-1, which puts them in a tie for first with Davies.

Its a very balanced attack having two scorers averaging double figures in Kaleb Larsen with just over 14 a game and Michael Niahl’s 20.5, good for third in the EDC. However, its on the defensive side of the ball were the team feels the most success has come.

The Mustangs are leading the conference in scoring defense holding opponents to just under 59 points on 35 percent shooting. Its where the most emphasis is put in practice.

“Surprisingly we practice defense almost every single day. We do a lot of zone and a lot of drills,” Larsen said. “We do shell drill. We practice closing out and keeping our hands up. We get a lot of deflections that turn into steals so it all works out.”

“I’m more focused on the wins and prideful on the wins then the points and rebounds,” Niahl said. “If we just keep playing like this, were going to get that state championship. We don’t have the length that we did last year but were quicker and don’t take plays off. That’s what’s made us a better defensive team.”

“Were just playing in the gaps and eliminating teams to one shot then getting out and running right away,” Kirchoffner said. “When were in transition, we want to play fast so when we see shots and a guy going up were crashing the boards hard.”

Mustangs have a back-to-back this weekend with Devils Lake on Friday and the best offense, Davies, on Saturday.