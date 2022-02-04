Enderlin Seniors Set for Big Hoop Dreams in College

ENDERLIN, N.D. — The Enderlin Eagles front court of joe Hurlburt, 6’11, Gus Hurlburt, 6’8, and Carson Bartholomay 6’6 combined for 20 feet two inches making them a matchup nightmare for most teams. The Hurlburt twins, Gus and Joe led the way in scoring. Joe finished with 37 and Gus added 18. Joe is headed to Colorado while Gus just committed to northwestern last week. Joe accomplished a major milestone in the game breaking North Dakota’s all-time rebound record passing dean Streyle’s mark of 1339 which had stood since 1972. Senior Alijah Dixon became the teams third senior to announce his college plans Wednesday. The senior point guard will be heading to lake region state college.

“Coaches seemed like they really wanted me, they just got me I guess motivated to go there, the program seemed really, good, just a really good fit for me I guess,” said Dixon.

“One of the best academic schools in the country and that was a top priority for me, the location is amazing the coaches there are great and it’s in the Big Ten so everything just was right I think,” said Gus.

I just felt really comfortable with all the coaches, Boulder is an amazing spot and it’s a great opportunity to play so I’m really excited to get out there,” said Joe.