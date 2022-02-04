Halstad man charged with assaulting girlfriend

Jeremy Koste

ADA, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – A Halstad, Minnesota man has been charged with assault and burglary after multiple police agencies responded to Halstad Wednesday afternoon for what was initially believed to be a shooting.

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Koste is accused of injuring his girlfriend, who was found bleeding from the head and spitting up blood outside an apartment building. She was flown to a Fargo hospital by helicopter.

The complaint, filed by the Norman County Attorney’s Office, says Koste kicked in the door to an apartment in another building and injured a man. That man suffered cuts to his face.

Koste was eventually found hiding in a closet.