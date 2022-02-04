Minot Air Force base has $607 million economic impact

Minot AFB B-52

MINOT, N.D. – A new analysis pegs the local economic impact of the Minot Air Force Base at nearly $607 million in the past fiscal year.

The 2021 fiscal year economic impact is lower than fiscal year 2020, when the base contributed $622 million to the local area.

The analysis says annual construction, services and other expenditures were down about $11 million in fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous fiscal year.

Yearly payroll also was down slightly from approximately $420 million in fiscal year 2020 to nearly $413 in fiscal year 2021.