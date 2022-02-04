Play of the Week Nominees: February 4th

Enderlin, Davies battle for HS POTW

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week showcase the high flyers in the state of North Dakota.

First up, Davies and Valley City. The Eagles Mason Klabo in transition goes up for the slam in head coach Bart Manson’s 400th win.

But is it better than Enderlin and Oak Grove? Eagles Joe Hurlbert using that size to go up for the slam and a 6-0 start in region one play.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.