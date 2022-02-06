Boil Advisory In Place After Water Main Break in Pelican Rapids

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR) — People in Pelican Rapids are being advised to boil their tap water before use.

It is due to a water main break in town.

The advisory is for those affected by loss of water, or low water pressure, caused by the temporary shut down for water main repairs.

City officials say you should use boiled water the has cooled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food and baby formula and any other consumption of water.

They say the advisory will remain in place for up to two days from the time the water service is restored.