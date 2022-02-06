Led By Their Twin Towers Enderlin Poised For Playoff Run

Eagles Eye State Championship

ENDERLIN N.D. —

“Its fun having high expectations for a small town like us… Just our skill we’re such a talented team and that we can move the ball and we can score from anywhere on the floor,” said junior forward, Carson Bartholomay.

The Eagles front court of Joe Hurlburt, 6’11, Gus Hurlburt, 6’8, and Carson Bartholomay 6’6 combined for 20 feet two inches making them a matchup nightmare. But size isn’t all they have going for them

“We’re all versatile, Joe, Carson, me, we can all stretch the floor and Alijah’s great, and Tre and Ayden Glar are also really good,” said Gus.

The eagles are led by the Hurlburt twins. Joe averages 26 points per game and became the state’s all-time leading rebounder thursday night pulling down his 1340th board to break a 50 year old record.

Gus averages 17 points per game.

Having grown up together, fierce competition and someone their own size to pick on has helped develop their skill

“We’ve played thousands of one on ones and we’ve been in the gym together so I think we’ve just gotten each other better,” said Gus.

“Just having a 6’9 athletic dude guard me and stuff like that when we go to the gym and stuff like that just kinda preparing you, there’s gonna be a lot of 6’9 athletic dudes at the next level,” said Joe.

The next level for the Hurlburt’s is one of the highest levels of play in the world. Joe will be heading to boulder to play for the Colorado Buffaloes while Gus will head to Evanston to play for the Northwestern Wildcats.

But before they spread their massive wings and leave the nest, they have some unfinished business with the Eagles

“We’re worrying about the present right now.. Just every game, taking it game by game but obviously the end goal would be state and hopefully win a state championship,” said Gus.

“Only got a handful of games left so I’m just kind of cherishing it and enjoying each moment,” said Joe.