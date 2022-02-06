NDSU complete regular season sweep of Denver

Rocky Kreuser paces the Bison with 23 points they move to (8-4), in conference

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The Bison used a big 7-1 run at the start of the second half to take command of the contest with a 13 point lead, the staff made some second half adjustments to limit three point attempts for the opposition and they never let go of the lead.

Leading Scorers

Rocky Kreuser (23 pts)

Tyree Eady (12 pts)

Grant Nelson (12 pts)

Jarius Cook (12 pts)

NDSU (16-8, 8-4), hosts South Dakota on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in another big conference game