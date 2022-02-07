Amir Locke protesters seek acting police chief’s resignation

courtesy, Fox 9

MINNEAPOLIS – A caravan of vehicles drove through Minneapolis demanding justice in the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year old man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police as officers served a no-knock search warrant.

Sunday’s caravan of about 50 vehicles was organized by the Racial Justice Network and other police accountability groups. Some in the caravan then gathered in a neighborhood outside what’s believed to be the home of interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman.

They chanted the names of Locke as well as Breonna Taylor, a woman who was killed by Kentucky police during a no-knock raid in 2020.

They also called for Huffman’s resignation.