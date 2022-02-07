Fargo man arrested, charged with sending threats to Burgum

Marino Borges

FARGO (KVRR) – Federal charges have been filed against a Fargo man who’s accused of sending threatening messages to Gov. Doug Burgum’s office.

According to a newly-unsealed FBI affidavit, 38-year-old Marino Borges sent an email to Burgum’s office on Feb 1.

The email refers to the “corrupt city of Fargo” and says “I want you to be aware when I burn the city, kill a FBI agent or police officer.” It also mentions harming Burgum’s family.

Federal investigators say on Feb. 3, Borges submitted an online tip to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center that mentions a bomb and blowing up a federal building or a state building.

The affidavit says Borges has a history of submitting numerous electronic complaints to the FBI, going back to 2017.

Borges is charged with Interstate Threatening Communications.