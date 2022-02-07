Minnesota senator seriously injured in snowmobile crash with fellow lawmaker

(FOX 9) – Minnesota state Sen. John Jasinski suffered several broken bones and had to be airlifted to a Metro hospital after a fellow lawmaker crashed into him while they were driving snowmobiles near Brainerd on Friday.

State Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, rear-ended Jasinski as the two made a 90-degree turn on a snowmobile trail in Scandia Valley Township, the Morrison County sheriff said in a news release. Jasinski, R-Faribault, was thrown off his snowmobile.

Jasinski has three broken ribs, a broken pelvis and a fractured L5 vertebra, he said in a Monday morning statement. He was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale and said he expects to fully recover.

“While the physical recovery may be long, I’m ready to participate with remote access for hearings and floor sessions and fully engage in this session,” Jasinski said in an emailed statement.

Johnson was not hurt.

The two were attending the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association’s Winter Rendezvous trail ride along with other Senate GOP caucus members and staff, according to a memo released this weekend that did not mention the severity of Jasinski’s injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and local police and firefighters responded to the scene.