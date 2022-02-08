Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in probe that led to fatal raid

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Authorities have arrested Amir Locke’s 17-year-old cousin in connection with a St. Paul homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Locke while conducting a search warrant.

Ramsey County Prosecutors have charged Mehki Camden Speed with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder.

The death of Locke has sparked protests and prompted an immediate reexamination of no-knock arrest warrants, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey last week announcing a moratorium while the city brings in outside experts to study its policy.