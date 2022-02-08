Cass County prosecutor announces run for State’s Attorney

Prosecutor Kim Hegvik wants to take over for Birch Burdick who is stepping down from the position

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another person has dropped their name in the race for Cass County State’s Attorney.

Prosecutor Kim Hegvik wants to take over for Birch Burdick who is retiring in December.

Hegvik has been an Assistant State’s Attorney at the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for over 15 years.

She’ll be running against Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren for the position.