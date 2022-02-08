Minnesota lawmakers seek no-knock ban after Amir Locke death

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota lawmakers say they will push to significantly limit the use of no-knock warrants after a Minneapolis SWAT team entered a downtown apartment while serving a search warrant last week and killed Amir Locke.

The bill that would narrow the use of no-knock warrants to only a handful of situations such as false imprisonment, kidnapping and human trafficking.

Rep. Athena Hollins said the new legislation would go further than a measure passed by the Legislature last year as part of a package of police accountability measures.

Activists and Locke’s family expressed anger at the police department’s initial statement.