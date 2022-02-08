‘Smuggling organization’ connected to large marijuana seizure at Pembina Port of Entry

U.S. Customs & Border Protection

FARGO (KVRR) – Newly unsealed court documents are providing more information about the seizure of nearly 2,800 pounds of marijuana at the Pembina Port of Entry last year.

The marijuana was discovered in April, 2021, but until now, details of the case have been kept under seal by a federal judge because of concerns that the investigation could be compromised.

According to a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations search warrant affidavit, 100 cardboard boxes containing large, vacuum-sealed plastic bags of marijuana were discovered after an x-ray machine found a “large anomaly” inside the trailer.

The documents indicate that two drivers in the truck verbally declared that they were hauling “candies,” but paperwork indicated that their cargo was “straw for bedding” and their destination was Cicero, Ill.

The affidavit also reveals that emails pertaining to “suspected associates of the smuggling organization” were uncovered. Investigators say the emails were used in part, “for the purpose of organizing and planning the smuggling of controlled substances.”

The truck drivers told investigators they were not aware that marijuana was in the trailer because the trailer was sealed when they picked it up near Winnipeg.