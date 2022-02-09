Employee trapped, killed in workplace accident at 3M plant in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. – An investigation is underway into a fatal accident at the 3M plant in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Authorities say a female employee got trapped in some machinery Tuesday during an overnight shift.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration is trying to determine how the worker became trapped.

A statement from company officials at 3M’s headquarters in Maplewood said emergency response protocols were enacted in response to the incident, and the local police and fire departments and OSHA were notified.

The worker’s identity has not been released.