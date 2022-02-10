Fargo judge will not run for Attorney General

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A district judge in Fargo has decided not to seek the Republican nomination for attorney general.

East-Central District Judge Wade Webb had considered the race, but he says after careful family and other considerations, he decided against it.

Webb was an Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney for seven years until he was appointed to the bench by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2003. His current term is up in 2026.

Gov. Doug Burgum recently appointed former U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley to finish the term of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who died of a heart attack late in January.

So far, Wrigley is the only announced candidate to succeed Stenehjem.