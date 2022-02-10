Honor Flight raises money in Moorhead for Giving Hearts Day

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — This spring, veterans on the Honor Flight are going back to Washington D.C. for their first visit since 2019.

The American Legion in Moorhead hosts an Honor Flight event as part of Giving Heart’s Day to raise money so more veterans can attend. The Honor Flight takes veterans to the nation’s capitol to see memorials built in their honor. Preference is given to World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans and any one who is terminally ill.

Around 90 veterans will be on board. It’s a way of giving back to those who served.

“For all the sacrifices they have done for us, because of them we are free and we are able to do what we do. They’re our nation’s heroes. And this is our way of saying thank you. We’d go for two days, all expense trip paid for our veterans,” LuAnn McDonald with the Department of Veterans Affairs said.

Veterans depart April 30th and will return May 2nd.