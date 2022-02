It’s Giving Hearts Day. Find out how you can make a difference.

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour fundraising event for charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Since the first event in 2008, generous donors have given more than $112 million, 100% of which goes directly to participating charities.

Nearly 550 charities are participating in Giving Hearts Day in 2022.

Giving Hearts Day 2022 has already raised over $6 million dollars.

You can call 701-271-0263 or Click here to find a charity and make a donation!