N.D. H.S. Thursday Roundup: South-Shanley Hockey, Northern Cass Girls Win

FARGO, N.D — Fargo South-Shanley takes the number one team in the state, Grand Forks Red River, to overtime on the ice and wins 5-4.

Northern Cass girls basketball traveled down 1-29 to face Oak Grove and got the road win, 61-41.