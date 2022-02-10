Senate G.O.P. leader opposes U.S. attorney nominee for Minnesota

Andrew Luger

MINNEAPOLIS – Opposition from the Senate’s top Republican to President Joe Biden’s nominee for Minnesota’s U.S. attorney complicates his path to swift confirmation.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote to nominee Andrew Luger this week to express concerns after a man was sentenced to 10 years below the recommended maximum for setting a deadly fire during the violent demonstrations that followed the police killing of George Floyd.

McConnell told the Senate he was placing a hold on the nominee as a result.

It doesn’t block Democrats from confirming Luger, but the party may have to spend time on the floor voting rather than moving the nomination quickly through with unanimous consent.