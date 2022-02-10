Shanley’s Simon Continues North Dakota-Nebraska Baseball Pipeline

Tommy Simon commits to play in the Big Ten with Nebraska baseball

FARGO, N.D — The North Dakota to Nebraska baseball pipeline continues with Shanley and Post 2 shortstop, Tommy Simon, committing to play for the Huskers as just a sophomore.

Simon went to Lincoln in November for a visit and then later was invited back in January for a prospects camp. Two weeks after returning home the coaches offered him a scholarship..

Jamestown native and the first overall pick in the 1995 MLB draft to the Angels Darrin Erstad attended and coached the program until 2019.

Simon knows Erstad and said the attraction to the program came from wanting to stay in the Midwest.

“When I started taking this seriously around 12-13 years old. Starting this recruiting process. I narrowed it down my interest to staying in the Midwest,” Simon said. “It came down to what I liked best and Nebraska was up there as number one for a while now. They run everything super well. The guys they have there who helped out with the camp are all characters and super fun to be around. The culture in that town. You can tell they’re super prideful about the school.”

Simon says he also wants to inspire those younger than him and his teammates to show it is possible to chase your dreams.