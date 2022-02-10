Update: Emerson blockade continues, RCMP wants meeting with organizers

EMERSON, Manitoba (KVRR) – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says at least 50 vehicles are being used in a blockade that began early Thursday at the Emerson Manitoba Port of Entry, just north of Pembina, North Dakota.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre says the vehicles include semis, pickups, farm equipment, Bobcat skid steers and snowmobiles.

Manaigre says the RCMP is planning to send a team of negotiators from Winnipeg to speak with the blockade’s organizers.

“So we can basically establish some kind of dialogue to see what’s your intent? What do you want? How long are you planning this? Just to kind of get the ball rolling as far as what their needs are and what our needs are.”

Truck drivers have been setting up blockades in several locations to protest Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions and mandatory vaccinations for commercial truck drivers.

Curt Toews, a reporter for Winnipeg Alternative Media, says demonstrators in Emerson told him that there are no plans to leave the area any time soon.

“These guys are there for the long haul. They’re pretty comfortable to stay there for weeks, if not months. They’re fully committed to staying there until one of the governments, either the provincial or the federal government is willing to sit down and have a meeting and talk about the mandates.”

Manaigre says there have been no reports of violence associated with the blockade.

“We just urge everyone to have patience. We know this is frustrating for people. Patience is key. We understand that tempers can flare up. That’s why we have officers in the location to make sure we don’t have any confrontations or anything that could escalate.”

Toews says demonstrators have been allowing some vehicles to pass, including cattle trucks and emergency vehicles.