Emerson Port of Entry blockade continues

EMERSON, Manitoba (KVRR) – Protesters continued to maintain a border blockade at the Emerson Port of Entry, just north of Pembina, N.D. Friday.

Winnipeg Alternative Media reported that the number of participants appeared to be down because a winter storm was moving through the area. The protesters were sheltering from the storm in RV’s and campers.

The demonstrators are opposed to Canada’s mandatory vaccine requirements for commercial truck drivers.

Blockades have been set up in at least three locations along the northern border. The White House has been urging the Canadian government to bring the blockades to a halt.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared the blockades “illegal” and said the protests are causing “real harm” on both sides of the border.