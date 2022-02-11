Former West Fargo Teacher sentenced to 18 months for soliciting minor

Ronald Thompson

FARGO (KVRR) – A former West Fargo teacher was sentenced Friday to serve 18 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for luring a minor by computer.

Fifty-nine-year-old Ronald Thompson was convicted in October.

Assistant Cass County States Attorney Ryan Younggren says Thompson must also register as a sex offender.

West Fargo police received a tip from an out-of-state investigator in January, 2021 that Thompson was attempting to solicit a minor online. The “minor” whom Thompson was attempting to lure was actually an out-of-state investigator posing as a minor.

Thompson could have faced up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Thompson was a teacher at Sheyenne and West Fargo High Schools.