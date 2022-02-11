Mustangs Girls Roll For Ten Straight

FARGO — Mustangs made it ten in a row on Saturday, defeating Davies 83-62… The win streak is the longest in program history and is one of the reasons they’re now ranked 3rd in the state in the class a media poll.. Led by first year head coach Kenyon Wingenbach the Stangs new identity has them rolling.

“With our new coach this year he’s brought a new system and I feel like it’s clicked really well with us and he gives us the elements to be confident in ourselves and in our roles,” said Peyton Breidenbach.

“It’s not so much what I wanted to change it’s finding our own identity and with a fresh start I think that’s a little easier to do they kind of welcomed me in which is always half the battle and then as we’ve gotten going we’ve kind of adjusted to each other and we’ve kind of found our own identity as a team,” said head coach, Kenyon Wingenbach.

Inheriting a high school basketball team is like solving a puzzle. You identify the pieces and bring them together to create a bigger picture.

“You just take what you have and then find ways to get them as successful as you can individually and within what you’re trying to do and then you just kind of create this.. Your own little masterpiece,” Wingenbach.

The mustangs have emerged as one of the most dangerous shooting teams in the state, leading the EDC in 3-point field goal percentage at 33, makes per game with 9, free throw percentage at 70.

“We got kids who can shoot the ball and they like to shoot it and they know what their shots are and we let them take ’em and that’s benefitted us this year because we’re obviously one of the top shooting teams in the EDC so what we’re doing so far has been working,” said Wingenbach.

Shooting isn’t all the mustangs do well however, they are also one of the premier defensive teams in the EDC holding opponents to under 35 percent from the field…With ten wins in a row and counting.

“We have a spark and I think we’re gonna go as long as we can and we’re gonna be confident and take it one game at a time,” said Breidenbach.